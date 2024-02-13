KUNA Partakes In FANA Development Meeting In Dubai

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methan

DUBAI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) held Tuesday a development meeting led by Director-General of UAE's News Agency (WAM) and head of federation Mohammad Al Rayssi, in the presence of Fatima Al-Salem, FANA vice president and Director General of KUNA.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al Rayssi said the gathering, featured also head of Bahrain news agency (BNA) Abdullah Buhejji and FANA Secretary General Fraid Ayar, discussed means of enhancing cooperation and coordination among FANA member states and sharing expertise, knowledge as well as developing technical abilities.

Al Rayssi noted that the meeting also covered a mechanism of developing FANA action in order to provide the best practices among Arab and regional news agencies.

It is the first meeting after holding the FANA General Assembly in November 2023, during the activities of Global Media Congress 2023 in Abu Dhabi, he stated.

The federation seeks to improve services provided by Arab news agencies to the public, in light of rapid developments in media and technology, in addition to determining new strategies to help the agencies keep pace with happenings around them, he elaborated.

Al Rayssi affirmed FANA commitment to making joint efforts with its members as a teamwork, with the aim of achieving "our goals and boosting our status" as well as making a prominent position on world media arena.

The FANA, which includes 18 Arab countries, aims to foster professional bonds among member states and transmit Arab news inside and outside as well as encourage holding periodical meetings.

WAM was handed over the rotating presidency from Saudi Press Agency (SPA) during the 50th FANA General Assembly conference in Abu Dhabi. (end)

