KAFD, CPF Renew Collaboration To Empower Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Mazen Tablat, Director of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), and Tamam Mango, Executive Director of the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), renewed their commitment on Tuesday by signing a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation and streamline communication between the two organizations, facilitating joint initiatives and projects.This memorandum marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to engage with local communities and introduce the various programs and projects offered by both institutions, particularly targeting young people.Tablat emphasized the significance of sustaining this partnership, highlighting the progress made thus far in fostering active citizenship among Jordanian youth and integrating them into public life. He praised the Foundation as a valuable ally in nurturing youth potential, providing avenues for empowerment, and cultivating entrepreneurial spirit among them.Mango echoed Tablat's sentiments, underlining the importance of synergizing efforts with national institutions to maximize the developmental impact on young individuals across all regions.She underlined the coordinated approach through the Foundation's regional offices, ensuring broad access to programs and projects aimed at bolstering youth leadership, social engagement, and economic participation.The memorandum outlines plans for collaboration between the Crown Prince Foundation's regional offices and the coordinators of the "We Are All Jordan" Youth Authority in all governorates. It includes joint efforts in selecting candidates for various programs such as the Hussein Fellowship Program and the TechWorks program, as well as supporting initiatives like learning through travel and fostering research and creativity for university students.Additionally, the agreement emphasizes leveraging the Fund's mobile gaming laboratory services to introduce young people to the electronic gaming industry. It also entails promoting volunteer and training opportunities through the "Nahno" platform, along with publicizing specific openings on social media channels. Moreover, it includes hosting trainees from the "Darb" project during their practical training phase in the Fund's offices across the Kingdom.