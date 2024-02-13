Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Revolutionizes Approach To Restore Neuronal Health In Neurodegenerative Disease With CNM-Au8(R)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Neurodegenerative diseases pose a significant challenge in healthcare, yet treatment options remain limited

CNM-Au8(R) has demonstrated remarkable efficacy across various nervous system cell types, with its ability to target fundamental deficiencies associated with dying neurons Gold nanocrystals found in CNM-Au8 act as miniature mitochondria, providing neurons with much-needed ATP energy while simultaneously converting toxic reactive oxygen species into harmless compounds

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, is working on a potentially groundbreaking nanomedicine called CNM-Au8® that aims to revolutionize the approach to addressing nervous system failure associated with these debilitating conditions.

CNM-Au8 has demonstrated remarkable efficacy across various nervous system cell types, including oligodendrocytes, motor neurons, dopaminergic neurons, hippocampal, and cortical neurons. Its effectiveness has been validated in cellular and animal models of...

