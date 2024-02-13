Grande Lakes Orlando's Primo Added To Recommended Restaurants In Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes Earns Prestigious Accolade;

Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, announced its 2024 Star Awards. Primo at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes , which is part of Grande Lakes Orlando , the 500-acre luxury resort, also anchored by

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes ,

earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Recommended award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide . In addition to this latest recognition, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton Spa received their Forbes Travel Guide

4-star recognition in 2005 and Knife & Spoon,

a one MICHELIN star signature steak & seafood restaurant located within The Ritz-Carlton property received its Forbes Travel Guide 4-star Restaurant recognition in 2022.

Primo at Grande Lakes Orlando

Continue Reading

Primo, located within the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes stands as the first of the hotel's restaurant concepts to attain a Forbes Travel Guide Rating. Widely considered one of the top fine dining establishments in Orlando, this rating also marks the first entry of any restaurant across the JW Marriott brand into the Forbes Travel Guide Ratings.

This distinguished restaurant is the second installment of the renowned Primo Restaurant, under the guidance of Chef Melissa Kelly, a two-time James Beard Award winner. Positioned as the best Italian restaurant in Orlando, Primo showcases a curated menu with a Mediterranean Italian flair, embodying Chef Kelly's farm-to-table philosophy. Set against the backdrop of Orlando's culinary scene, Primo exemplifies excellence by utilizing premium ingredients sourced directly from the resort's on-site farm. Immerse yourself in the farm-to-table experience at Primo, where seasonal flavors elevate the dining adventure, making it a standout farm-to-table restaurant in Orlando.

"This recognition means a great deal to the Primo team," said Chef Kelly. "Though our menu changes with the seasons, a few special dishes, like my signature Pork Saltimbocca inspired by my grandfather, will always be a fixture. He sparked my passion for palate-dancing flavors, and this restaurant pays tribute to his culinary spirit."

"We are honored to have Primo recognized by Forbes Travel Guide and view the recommended status as a true testament to the team's commitment, dedication and passion for hospitality," said Michael Scioscia, General Manager at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. "We will continue to strive for excellence and are looking forward to celebrating this achievement with our distinguished guests and local community."



Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Primo is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

"This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience."

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide .

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram:

X:

Facebook:

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a

582-room AAA Five Diamond Ritz-Carlton

and 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, which were voted the top two hotels in Orlando by

Conde Nast Traveler

and the Theme Park Respite winner by

Good Housekeeping. The resort is home to

USA Today 10Best's

Top Hotel Spa, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa, and The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which features an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship course that hosts the PNC Championship every year. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include One MICHELIN Star Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and MICHELIN Recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.



Follow Grande Lakes Orlando

@grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando

on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter

@RC_Orlando

and

@JW_Orlando , Instagram

@ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando

and Facebook

ritzcarltonorlando

and

jwmarriottorlando .



For more information, visit

.



Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Michael

Gartenlaub

& Paige

Voeffray

[email protected]

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando