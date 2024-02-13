W&H Presents Innovative And Sustainable Solutions At The CDS Midwinter Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) W&H's booth will present innovative dental solutions for attendees to experience in their Dental Equipment, Oral and Implant Surgery product portfolios, including exclusive show promotions.

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group , a leading international medical technology company, will present their latest innovations and solutions for dentists and clinicians at the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) 2024 Midwinter Meeting. This national convention takes place on February 22 - February 24, 2024 at the McCormick Place West Building in downtown Chicago, IL.

W&H's booth will present innovative dental solutions for attendees to experience in their Dental Equipment, Oral and Implant Surgery product portfolios, including exclusive show promotions. (CNW Group/W&H Impex Inc.)

Continue Reading

At their booth 1630 they will feature fully interactive, hands-on experiences for visitors to use their state-of-the-art restorative handpieces at both cutting and demo stations, personal demonstrations given by their knowledgeable team of experts on their maintenance devices, award winning sterilizers, as well as their oral surgery and implant surgery equipment and devices.



High-performance handpieces : the high-performance Synea Vision and Fusion lines offer outstanding ergonomics, are lightweight with quiet motors, patented hygienic head system and a long service life.

Rotary polishing with no restrictions : the Proxeo Twist Cordless Polishing System offers a new freedom for rotary polishing without the cords or cables. The lightweight and ergonomic design means it adapts perfectly to any movements providing fatigue-free polishing.

Efficient, sustainable maintenance devices : the Assistina Twin and the Assistina One offer fast cycle times, HEPA filters and are a sustainable choice. Their Care Sets only need to be changed after approximately 2,800 instruments (equivalent to 20 oil spray cans at 400 ml each).

Award winning sterilizers : Lexa and Lexa Plus both offer closed door drying for bone dry loads and fresh water for every cycle. Lexa was recently awarded Dental Advisor's 2024 Preferred Product and the Lexa Plus , Class B sterilizer was recently selected as Dental Products Report Top 5 Infection Control Products for 2023 . A breakthrough in oral surgery : the Piezomed module combines piezo surgery and an implantology motor in one device. This means the Implantmed can be combined with the Piezomed module and can be used to cover several surgical applications that change the way oral surgery and implantology work.

"We're looking forward to our third year attending the Chicago Dental Society's Midwinter Meeting, engaging with the dental community and educating them on our superior quality products proven to streamline a practice's workflow and to ensure the safety of staff and patients," said Rick Pinero, General Manager of the Dental Equipment Business Unit for W&H North America. "We welcome attendees to come by our booth and talk with one of our sales team members to learn more about how W&H products can benefit their practice with our many innovative solutions."

Schedule an appointment in advance for a demonstration at their booth 1630 with a member of their sales team

to learn more about their dental solutions as well as the exclusive show promotions and specials they will be running.



About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc.

located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions,

a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.