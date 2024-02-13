               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Building Finishing Contractors Industry Report 2024: Revenue Set To Rise As Non-Residential Construction Markets Return To Growth


2/13/2024 11:00:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Residential and non-residential building markets determine the performance of building finishing contractors. Growth in residential building construction activity was a boon to building finishing contractors for new and existing structures. Falling nonresidential building construction activity offset gains in the residential market.

Overall, industry-wide revenue declined at a CAGR of 1% to $16 billion over the past five years, including 0.6% in 2023, as housing starts and private spending on home improvements plummeted because of interest rate hikes.
Operators in this industry are primarily engaged in building finishing trade work (except drywall, plaster and insulation work; painting and wall covering work; flooring work; tile and terrazzo work; and finish carpentry work). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage

  • CentiMark Corporation
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
  • Valcourt Building Services LLC
  • Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.
  • Letner Roofing Co.
  • Everclear Enterprises Inc.
  • Liberty Waterproofing Services
  • Allied Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.
  • ArmaCo Construction Inc.

Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

Major Companies
Operating Conditions

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN13022024004107003653ID1107846977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search