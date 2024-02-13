U.S. Building Finishing Contractors Industry Report 2024: Revenue Set To Rise As Non-Residential Construction Markets Return To Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Residential and non-residential building markets determine the performance of building finishing contractors. Growth in residential building construction activity was a boon to building finishing contractors for new and existing structures. Falling nonresidential building construction activity offset gains in the residential market.

Overall, industry-wide revenue declined at a CAGR of 1% to $16 billion over the past five years, including 0.6% in 2023, as housing starts and private spending on home improvements plummeted because of interest rate hikes.

Operators in this industry are primarily engaged in building finishing trade work (except drywall, plaster and insulation work; painting and wall covering work; flooring work; tile and terrazzo work; and finish carpentry work). The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage



CentiMark Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Valcourt Building Services LLC

Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.

Letner Roofing Co.

Everclear Enterprises Inc.

Liberty Waterproofing Services

Allied Roofing & Waterproofing Inc. ArmaCo Construction Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

About This Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Operating Conditions



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900