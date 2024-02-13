Rising Star Artist, Ashley Jana In Sync With Valentine's Day In New Worldwide Radio Single, The Last Time We Made Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Last Time We Made Love single cover

Renown recording artist, Ashley Jana

Ashley Jana laments about bittersweet love in her latest worldwide single, "The Last Time We Made Love".

- Thornton Cline, Songwriter's Hall of Fame writerNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star, Ashley Jana launches her new bittersweet love song, "The Last Time We Made Love" to worldwide radio just in time for Valentine's Day.This memorable and heartfelt love song with a twist was written by Jana, Songwriter Hall of Fame songwriter and artist, Jack Tempchin and award-winning songwriter, Thornton Cline. Jana and Kurt Borst produced the song in New York City. The video was produced by Austin Hein which stars Ashley Jana and Broadway star, Javan Nelson and was filmed in Brooklyn, New York.Ashley Jana is a renown singer/songwriter, producer, and engineer whose music has independently garnered over 60 million streams. Her original music has been featured on HBO, NBC, Showtime, Lifetime, Bravo, Vice, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CNN, TLC, TNT, Oxygen, and more. 20 of her original songs have been featured on the hit show“Dance Moms”, with her song“Feels So Good”, co-produced with Grammy winner Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins landing on the hit show "Empire”. She also wrote the topline melody of "Jelly Jelly" for K-pop sensation TWICE, the topline melody of "Scelgo Ancora Te" for Italian superstar Giorgia, and most recently, the song "Trouble" for America's Got Talent Allstar, Daneliya Tuleshova. Ashley works out of her home studio, where she provides a wide range of online music production services.Jana is currently working on the world premiere album version of her new musical, FIGARO: An Original Musical which debuts on March 4.For more information or Ashley Jana or interview requests, please contact Thornton Cline at Clinetel Records Nashville at ...

Thornton Douglas Cline

Clinetel Records Nashville

+1 615-573-4880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

The Last Time We Made Love by Ashley Jana