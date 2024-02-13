BHP Makes Transformational Donation To YWCA Saskatoon’S Hope Lives Here Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP and YWCA Saskatoon are pleased to announce a $500,000 investment from BHP to YWCA's Hope Lives Here campaign. In 2022, YWCA Saskatoon's Crisis Shelter & Residence turned away a staggering 4,253 women and children in need. Hope Lives Here is the organization's largest capital campaign ever. With a fundraising goal of $19 million, the campaign is funding a new transitional housing wing that will more than double YWCA Saskatoon's capacity to provide women and children with a safe place to stay. It will also contribute to funding much needed existing facility repairs and renovations.



BHP's investment will go toward YWCA Saskatoon's Employment and Learning Centre, a place where clients have access to programs and services that help them obtain sustainable employment. This generous gift will contribute directly to building a stronger, healthier community through helping women and families access the resources, programs and services needed to help them build stable foundations.

YWCA Saskatoon gave their heartfelt thanks to BHP for this extremely generous donation.



“From providing safe shelter, to our comprehensive employment programs, this transformational gift from BHP will directly contribute to helping YWCA Saskatoon serve women and families in need, giving hope to those who need it most,” said Cara Bahr, CEO of YWCA Saskatoon.“We are so very grateful for their generosity.”

“The YWCA Saskatoon is providing critical work that creates positive and lasting impact for so many in our city,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President of BHP Potash.“Access to training and courses opens doors and a new world of opportunity. Through the Employment and Learning Centre the YWCA is playing an important role in bringing access to people when it is most needed.”

Since 2015, BHP has contributed over $50 million to community organisations and initiatives in Saskatchewan. These contributions are driven by BHP's fundamental belief that success is achieved through community partnerships that create lasting mutual benefit.

ABOUT THE YWCA SASKATOON

YWCA Saskatoon is an inclusive community-based organization that provides preventative and emergent services to women and their families. Their mission lies in empowering women and girls through programs and advocacy that advance reconciliation, independence, wellness and equal opportunity.

ABOUT BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and Latin America. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp

