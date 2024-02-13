Inventionhome® Inventor Designs Shovel Used For Cutting Through Terrain And Tree Roots Around Posts, Poles, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Leif L. of Dallas, GA is the creator of the Super Spade Shovel, a shovel with a modified spade designed to easily remove dirt, sand, and other debris from around fence posts, poles, buried utilities, and more. The spade features a triangular cutout at the tip of the spade, creating a recess that makes it much easier to scoop out dirt surrounding the post. The 90-degree notch helps with digging around these types of areas while eliminating the need to put standard shovel heads in awkward positions to scoop out debris.The shovel works on any pole, round or square. It cuts through roots with ease, and it can be used very well in compact soils and gravels due to two points of entry. It also works better on removing debris from flat surfaces like a flat shovel. Users can cut through terrain and dig around cylindrical objects like fence posts and poles while still being able to easily scoop dirt and debris onto the spade. The tool functions as a normal spade shovel in any situation where digging or displacing dirt, sand, and other debris is required.The process of installing, repairing, or replacing fences often involves digging holes for posts, and specialized tools can make this task more efficient. The market for these tools caters to both professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts involved in different types of projects. Factors influencing the market include the type and scale of projects, soil conditions, and user preferences. Additionally, innovations in design, materials, and ergonomics may impact the popularity of specific tools in this market. The Super Spade Shovel innovates on several facets of these tools, utilizing its triangular cutout to better dig around posts and poles while slicing through tree roots with ease. It would be a significant enhancement to any tool manufacturer's product line.Leif filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Super Spade Shovel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Super Spade Shovel can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...