Princess Theodora Von Auersperg Opens Up In Exclusive Interview With Btv

- Princess Theodora von AuerspergVIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Princess Theodora von Auersperg, a prominent figure known for her grace and philanthropic endeavors, recently granted her first public interview to Bulgarian Television (bTV). In this exclusive conversation, Princess Theodora shared her personal journey, insights into her life, and shed light on the mission behind her newly founded Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation.During the interview, Princess Theodora delved into various aspects of her life, discussing pivotal moments that shaped her character and values. Her transparency and candidness provided a rare glimpse into the life of a royal with a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on the world.A focal point of the interview was the unveiling of Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting causes close to Princess Theodora's heart. The foundation aims to address pressing global issues, with a particular emphasis on education, healthcare, animal welfare and children's aid projects.Princess Theodora's dedication to philanthropy and her commitment to creating positive change were evident throughout the interview, resonating with viewers and inspiring a sense of hope and possibility."I believe that by joining forces and working together, we can create a better future for generations to come," remarked Princess Theodora during the interview."Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation is a testament to my commitment to contributing to meaningful and lasting change ."As the foundation takes its first steps, Princess Theodora von Auersperg invites individuals and organizations to join her in making a difference. The launch of the foundation represents a significant milestone in her ongoing efforts to contribute positively to society and address the most pressing challenges faced by communities around the world.For media inquiries, please contact:TvA International Foundation...About Theodora von Auersperg International FoundationThe Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Princess Theodora von Auersperg. Guided by the principles of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility, the foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, animal welfare and children's aid. With a global perspective and a commitment to making a lasting impact, the foundation seeks to address the critical challenges facing communities worldwide.For information how to support the foundation's efforts and get involved please visit the foundation's website.About Princess Theodora von AuerspergPrincess Theodora von Auersperg is a distinguished member of the for Austrian royal family known for her philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes. With a passion for creating positive change, Princess Theodora uses her platform to advocate for a more equitable and compassionate world. The exclusive interview with bTV provides a unique opportunity for the public to connect with her personal journey and the values driving her philanthropic efforts.

