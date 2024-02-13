Content Marketing World 2024 Call For Speakers Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

#CMWorld 2024 Call for Speakers Now Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Do you have what it takes to rock the stage at THE best marketing and content conference on the planet? The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) is searching for marketing thought leaders, enterprise brand marketers, successful practitioners, and agency innovators to help inspire and educate thousands of engaged attendees from around the world at Content Marketing World 2024 (CMWorld).The CMWorld 2024 Call For Speakers is now open! Apply here: CMI/CallForSpeakersContent Marketing World 2024 is the largest gathering of content marketers every year and this year's conference is October 21-23, in an all new location, San Diego, CA. CMI is looking for a diverse group of marketing and content speakers to share their knowledge, experience, and expertise about the best practices and emerging trends in content and marketing.CMI aims to pack the CMWorld agenda with keynotes, sessions, workshops, and industry masterclasses, containing practical advice, detailed case studies, creative storytelling, and new inspiration. Our goal is to send attendees back to the office invigorated and armed with the latest tools and tactics to help them do better, smarter, more successful work.If you are interested in speaking at CMWorld, you MUST include a video sample and use the online submission form. Here are a few more tips if you want to stand out from the other submissions:--Be original: Sessions should be original and relevant to today's marketers. We know that many professionals speak at other events, but we ask that you customize your talk for our audience.--Innovative ideas with actionable takeaways: Attendees want to leave your session with actionable takeaways. Every year, the most highly ranked sessions are the ones that help attendees take new ideas back to their teams.--Real-world perspective: We love agencies and consultants, but co-presenting with a client gives you a much better chance of being selected because peers love to hear from peers.--The future is now: Talk about important future trends that marketers need to be thinking about and working on now.The call for speakers ends April 1, 2024, at 11:59pm ET. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.For questions regarding speaker submission, email: ... (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).For more information on Content Marketing World 2024, visit ContentMarketingWorldAbout Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit .

