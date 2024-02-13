Syneffex Announces Strategic Appointments Of Pawel Cyniak And Wojciech Samilo For Global Expansion Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex, a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc. (OTC PINK: INTK) specializing in nanotechnology-based solutions, proudly announces the strategic appointments of Pawel Cyniak as President of Global Business Development and Wojciech Samilo as President of Global Strategy Partnerships. Both will also serve as Members of the Board of Directors. These appointments mark a significant step in Syneffex's ambition for expansive international growth and reinforce the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the nanotechnology sector.

Cyniak and Samilo bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success that is poised to drive Syneffex and its subsidiaries toward a new era of international market engagement. Their initial directive includes a strategic acquisition of 750 gallons of Syneffex's premier clear coating for potential client sampling. This initiative is the precursor to a more substantial commitment, signaling the ambitious global market penetration plans under their guidance.

The focus of Cyniak and Samilo will be to spearhead expansion into key European markets, including Italy, Poland, Germany, France, and England, tapping into the increasing demand for Syneffex's cutting-edge products. This strategy is designed to significantly extend the company's customer reach and enhance its presence across these strategic regions.

Stuart Burchill, founder and chairman of Industrial Nanotech Inc., expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating, "Pawel Cyniak and Wojciech Samilo embody the innovative spirit and strategic foresight that Syneffex stands for. Their appointments are central to our strategy for penetrating key international markets and building a stronger global presence. Their expertise and leadership are exactly what Syneffex needs to lead its subsidiaries into a future marked by growth and success."

About Syneffex

Syneffex specializes in sustainable thermal insulation and protective coatings, offering solutions for energy savings, corrosion and CUI prevention, and more. Their patented technologies cater to a wide range of industries globally, providing significant economic benefits and energy efficiency improvements. For those interested in exploring Syneffex's innovative solutions and how they can benefit your projects, visit their website at to discover more about their products, request a specification, or contact them for further assistance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions, involving risks and uncertainties. These include potential impacts from competitive products, challenges in meeting customer demand, managing company growth, integrating new technologies, equipment, or personnel, as well as navigating the effects of economic and business conditions. Industrial Nanotech Inc. is not required to revise or update any forward-looking statements due to events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

