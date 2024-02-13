Dealflow Events Announces The 2Nd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – DealFlow Events, host and organizer of hundreds of investment themed conferences over the past two decades, is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Venture Debt Conference 2024 , the world's largest forum dedicated to non-dilutive financing strategies for emerging growth companies. The event will be held on March 6, 2024, at the historic Edison Ballroom at 240 W 47th Street in New York City.



The full-day forum will focus on the growing role of venture debt and the varied forms of financing that minimize ownership dilution. The Venture Debt Conference offers unique opportunities for networking, as well as in-depth discussions of nondilutive loan strategies for VC-backed and emerging growth companies. Attendees will gain insights into the most cutting-edge products and services in the alternative financing space, such as term loans, revenue-based financing, receivables financing, and equipment financing. The event offers product information and education while also shedding light on current market dynamics, the changing nature of lending and evolving client needs.

This best-in-class event comes at an opportune time. Following the run on and subsequent failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which accounted for a fifth of venture debt financing at the time, a huge vacuum opened in the sector, paving the way for innovation and increased competition in the space.

This flagship conference attracts a wide range of finance professionals from specialty lending firms, commercial firms, consulting firms, emerging growth companies, family offices, and hedge.

The conference will commence at 7:45 a.m. with a breakfast buffet, leading into the opening remarks and featured speakers.

Attendees can expect insightful presentations by John Markell , Managing Partner of Armentum Partners, on the state of the venture debt market; Chad Gottlieb and Zachary Darrow of DarrowEverett, who will discuss strategies when preparing a company to receive venture debt; and by Neil O'Donnell , Managing Partner of Legal Scale LLP, Craig Netterfield , Managing Partner of Columbia Lake Partners, and BJ Lackland , Managing Partner of Equal Capital discussing the art of weighing revenue vs. growth.

The day will also feature a roundtable discussion on 'Venture Debt in the Post-SVB Era' with Troy Zander , Partner of Barnes & Thornburg; David Spreng , Chairman, Founder, CEO, and CIO of Runway Growth Capital; and David Sabow , Head of Innovation Banking, US with HSBC.

Jennifer Post , Partner with Thompson Coburn, and Kai Tse , Managing Partner with Structural Capital, will engage in a fireside chat on VC debt lending, exploring how it is filling the funding gaps in the equity and bank lending markets. There will also be several highly interactive panel discussions. Closing remarks will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception.

For both banks and nonbank lenders that are interested in exploring the expanding venture debt space, the conference offers unique networking opportunities to interact with industry experts and dealmakers that possess a wide spectrum of perspectives to accelerate business decision-making, explore potential synergies, and cement fresh partnerships.

The Venture Debt Conference 2024 is free to attend for executive-level employees or board directors at qualifying private companies or those representing a venture-backed or emerging growth company contemplating venture debt.

