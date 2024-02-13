(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embracing the Layers of a Woman

THE CONCEPT

INTRODUCING THE CASHMERE COLLECTION, THE FIRST-EVER FRAGRANCE COLLECTION FROM DONNA KARAN NEW YORK

As a legendary fashion label that has created the ultimate New York lifestyle for nearly 40 years, Donna Karan New York continues to explore evolving expressions of sophistication, modern ease, and innate style. For the first time, the brand is introducing a fragrance collection, composed of four Eau de Parfums. Each fragrance is meticulously designed to be unique while complementing the others, reflecting the multifaceted nature of a woman.

THE DESIGN

With its alluring form and comforting feel, the bottle itself channels the sensation of cashmere on the skin. The graceful, sculpted silhouette suggests fabric in flowing movement, and is complemented by the weighted, magnetic gold cap in an organic shape that connects back to nature. The timeless label adds a refined touch, while the Donna Karan logo is debossed on the neck as a subtle detail. The outer packaging comprises a reusable canister with a top-open lid that reveals the bottle within. Inspired by the drape of a timeless Donna Karan dress, the sleek, dark exterior is asymmetrically spliced with accents of gold.



THE SCENTS

CASHMERE & PALO SANTO (Amber Woody)

WARM | ADDICTIVE | CAPTIVATING

CASHMERE & PALO SANTO exudes an immediate and distinctive warmth. Opening with a sparkling Golden Peach, the fragrance releases an addictive blend of Labdanum and Cashmere Woods – its sensual signature. The characteristic woody profile of Palo Santo can be found at the base and contributes to this scent's lasting allure.

"I wanted to push the addictive warmth that makes Cashmere Mist so iconic while taking it in a slightly different direction by adding a unique woody element with palo santo as the star."

– Jérôme Epinette, Perfumer

Perfumer: Jérôme Epinette, Robertet

Top Notes: Golden Peach

Mid Notes:

Labdanum , Cashmere Woods

Dry Notes:

Crisp Amber, Vanilla Bean, Palo Santo

CASHMERE & TIARE FLOWER

(Solar Floral)

MODERN | LUMINOUS | JOYFUL

CASHMERE & TIARE FLOWER proposes a sophisticated spin on tropical freshness, juxtaposing gentle floral notes with amber-tinted woodiness. To start, this joyful scent radiates sun-drenched Bergamot and Ashoka Flower before revealing the sweet and creamy character of Tiare Flower. Accented with seductive amber, the cashmere finish comes from the lushness of Vetiver.

"This is a modern solar floral composition where the warm and cocooning amber highlights the cashmere comfort, while Vetiver adds a sophisticated mineral woody facet to the fragrance. This confident and memorable signature brings newness to the Donna Karan brand through an enchanting solar floral twist." – Jacques Huclier & Nathalie Cetto, Perfumer

Perfumers: Jacques Huclier & Nathalie Cetto, Givaudan

Top Notes:

Mandarin, Lemon, Bergamot, Anjou Pear

Mid Notes:

Tiare Flower , Jasmine Sambac, Ashoka Flower

Dry Notes:

Cedarwood, Vetiver , AmbrofixTM, Vanillin

CASHMERE & WILD FIG (Floral Woody)

SOPHISTICATED | SENSUAL | UNPREDICTABLE

CASHMERE & WILD FIG delivers floral vivacity that begins when Black Pepper and Bergamot blend with Freesia and Rose. From there, velvety, sumptuous notes of Wild Fig and Bamboo rise to the surface. The dry-down emerges as an enigmatic evocation of nature – at once earthy and musky – that is mineral rich with a salty finish. A truly unexpected olfactory experience.

"How to create something unexpected and somehow rooted in nature – this was the goal. Black Pepper on top brings some zest while the wild fig and bamboo in the heart introduce the comforting nature-driven signature."

– Jérôme Epinette, Perfumer

Perfumer: Jérôme Epinette, Robertet

Top Notes:

Black Pepper , Bergamot

Mid Notes:

Freesia, Waterlily, Rose Absolute, Wild Fig, Bamboo

Dry Notes:

Cedarwood , Salted Musks, Wet Stones Accord

CASHMERE & TUNISIAN NEROLI

(Citrus Floral)

ELEGANT | DELICATE | EFFORTLESS

CASHMERE & TUNISIAN NEROLI invigorates the senses with an effervescent burst of citrus. From this intensely zesty debut, the fragrance then blooms with a fresh bouquet of Tunisian Neroli. Cedarwood provides depth and character so that the balanced finish leaves a lasting impression.

"I wanted to create something that took Cashmere Mist to a more luminous, floral place, which is how I arrived at the blooming neroli."

– Jérôme Epinette, Perfumer

Perfumer: Jérôme Epinette, Robertet

Top Notes:

Bergamot , Yuzu, Petitgrain

Mid Notes:

Tunisian Neroli , Lavender

Dry Notes:

Cedarwood , Ambroxan

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through their 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Inter Parfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.



About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

