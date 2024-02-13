Tradecentric Reinforces Commitment To Client Empowerment With New Head Of Customer Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stephanie Fagan joins as Vice President of Customer Success, underscoring TradeCentric's dedication to delivering unparalleled support to its global client base

TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B connected commerce solutions powering integration and automation between eCommerce and eProcurement systems, announces Stephanie Fagan has joined as Vice President of Customer Success.

Fagan is an accomplished customer success sales leader with deep expertise in technology services and solutions. She brings more than 25 years of experience spanning the IT industry, in hardware, eCommerce, and services, including The

Remi Group, ChannelAdvisor, Lenovo and IBM, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to global enterprises.



"I am grateful to Sean Weber for designing our client experience and building the foundation of our customer success organization over the past several years. We wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next endeavor," said Beth Segovia, CEO of

TradeCentric. "I am equally excited to welcome Stephanie to the company. She is a passionate customer advocate who is dedicated to meeting customers where they are and helping them achieve desired business outcomes. Her addition to the leadership team will fortify relationships, drive growth for our customers and TradeCentric, as well as enable overall success for one of our most valuable assets: our clients."

During her tenure at ChannelAdvisor, Fagan redesigned the structure and built organization capability to better serve clients, leading to 35% revenue growth. She also created a new team focused on providing a higher level of service to enterprise customers, resulting in a 100% retention rate. Fagan puts the customer first, viewing herself and her team as an extension of theirs by making their needs and goals her top priority.

"TradeCentric has demonstrated an excellent commitment to its customers," said Stephanie Fagan, Vice President of Customer Success at TradeCentric. "I look forward to collaborating with our clients to understand their needs, exceed their expectations, and drive value that positively impacts their businesses."

TradeCentric's latest hire follows a string of additions to the executive leadership team. This investment, which includes a new CEO and Chief Product and Technology Officer , paves the way for a new expansion phase for the company.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.

