Transgender Candidate Files Contempt Case Against Election Officials For Polling Station Discrimination

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a contempt case has been lodged against the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials, accusing them of failing to establish separate polling booths for transgenders and barring their entry into polling stations.

Bilal, also known as Sobia, a prominent transgender individual and candidate for the provincial assembly from constituency PK-81, filed the contempt of court case on Tuesday. Advocates Nauman Mohib Kakakhel and Mehwish Mohib Kakakhel represented the petitioner.

The lawyers argued that the Peshawar High Court had mandated the Election Commission to arrange separate queues for transgenders at all polling stations. However, they claimed that no such provision was implemented, leading to the denial of voting rights to transgenders and subsequent community protests.

Petitioner's lawyer Nauman Mohib Kakakhel emphasized that despite prior court orders for separate polling stations and queues, the election day witnessed a failure to implement these arrangements. This, according to Kakakhel, adversely affected the petitioner's vote bank, caused disruptions on polling day, and triggered protests within the transgender community.

The legal team has named the Chief Election Commissioner, Regional Election Commissioner, and Returning Officer of PK-81 as parties in the case, urging the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them and impose penalties. Additionally, they have requested the court to address the neglect of their voters, advocating for re-elections in the constituency.

Noteworthy is Sobia Khan's standing as a graduate and the first eunuch broadcaster in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known for hosting TNN's program“Sobia Khan Show” for four years.