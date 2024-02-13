(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ONEUNITED BANK LAUNCHES THE ONELOVE CARD Promotes Love and Belonging for Black History Month During Divisive Times

OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank (PRNewsfoto/OneUnited Bank)

Promotes Love and Belonging for Black History Month During Divisive Times

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that seems increasingly divided, OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, proudly introduces the OneLoveTM

Card . This card is not just a financial tool but a beacon of unity, symbolizing the Bank's unwavering commitment to fostering love, belonging, and understanding within the Black community and across the nation during Black History Month.

In 2024, the OneLove Card carries a theme that resonates deeply in today's society – the need to feel love and belonging amid growing divisiveness and resistance against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This visionary card, featuring designs from the internationally acclaimed artist and OneUnited Bank Artist-in-Residence, Addonis Parker , encapsulates the essence of unity and love, visually narrating the importance of togetherness in today's fragmented world.

The OneLove message is comprehensive, embracing self-love, romantic love, parental love, and love for community, country, and humankind. It is a clarion call to the Black community and the world at large, spotlighting the crucial role of unity and belonging in healing divides and building an inclusive society that works for all.

This initiative draws inspiration from the pioneering work of john a. powell law professor and chair of the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley. The institute's dedication to addressing exclusion, marginalization, and structural inequality by promoting belonging aligns seamlessly with OneUnited Bank's mission. In supporting the Black L.O.V.E pledge , OneUnited Bank stands firm in its commitment to empowering individuals to Live, Own, Vote, and Excel (LOVE), rejecting fear and stigma.

Teri Williams , President & COO of OneUnited Bank, underscores the significance of this campaign: "The OneLove message is crucial, especially now, as we witness a divisive political climate and push back against needed DEI initiatives. Our commitment goes beyond words – it's about actions that foster inclusion, fairness, and justice. The OneLove Card is a testament to our dedication, not just to the Black community, but to the very fabric of America."

The OneUnited Bank OneLove Visa Debit Card elevates the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement, infusing it with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. To become part of this transformative movement and to learn more about the OneLove Card and OneUnited Bank's array of benefits, community programs and educational initiatives, we invite you to visit

.

Media Inquiries:

Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, [email protected] , 305-576-3790 or 305-490-9145

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank ( ), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.

SOURCE OneUnited Bank