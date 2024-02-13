Kuwait Amir Departs Bahrain After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the official delegation accompanying him departed Bahrain after a state visit on Tuesday.

His Highness was seen off at the airport by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

His Highness the Amir was also seen off by the Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, head of Bahrain national guard Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Special Representative of the King Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, King's Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, King's Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain Olympic Committee and head of the Public Authority for Sport Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

As well as, Head of the Royal Court in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmad bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander of the Defence Force Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, Minister of Interior General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Kuwaitآ's Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Bahrainآ's Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malaki. (end)

