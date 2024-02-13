Tiretutor Enters Authorized Reseller Agreement With Surecritic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TireTutor is enhancing their truly all-in-one software with SureCritic's leading reputation management platform

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TireTutor and SureCritic are pleased to announce that they have entered into a pivotal agreement, combining TireTutor's revolutionary all-in-one automotive software with SureCritic's leading reputation management platform. The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business's online reputation and performance. As an authorized reseller, TireTutor customers gain a competitive edge with cost-effective pricing, making their all-in-one solution the best value on the market.



Today, the retail industry is undergoing a digital transformation, directly impacting consumers' preferences and shopping behaviors across all sectors. According to recent surveys in the automotive repair industry, online reviews are the most influential part of a business' digital presence, with 91% of consumers stating they consult online reviews.“In this digital age, it is critical for all businesses to master the art of online customer engagement in order to acquire and retain loyal customers,” says David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic.





The Gen Z and Millennial age groups place the highest value on this trust and transparency, and are most interested in engaging and purchasing from dealers online. With the rise in digital retail, tire dealers and automotive repair centers need to offer an engagement platform to reach new customers and increase sales.“SureCritic products will help our dealers foster trust with customers, growing their online reputation and boosting overall performance,” says Jason Abrahams, CEO of TireTutor.

The benefits have already begun for TireTutor dealers. A single rooftop shop in Florida has received 22 five-star reviews within the first month of signing up with SureCritic and TireTutor.

SureCritic is the leading platform for helping businesses manage their online reputation, collect customer feedback, and celebrate their employees. The solution enables businesses to effortlessly gather, organize, and showcase customer reviews and employees achievements across multiple channels, including their Google Business Profile, Facebook, and Instagram. SureCritic's suite of tools helps businesses build trust with their customers, such as automated review requests, custom review widgets, messaging, review monitoring and management, automated review responses, reputation monitoring, and employee recognition. A unique feature exclusive to SureCritic is ReScore®, giving businesses a chance to resolve customer problems and turn them into 5-star reviews. SureCritic is committed to delivering a high-quality service that helps businesses enhance their reputation and drive growth.

Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a leader in e-commerce for tire dealers, distributors and automotive service centers, providing true all-in-one software that connects digital retail to in-store operations. Led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company's platform provides world-class products including a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, custom websites with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and machine-learning advertising. TireTutor's products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service.

To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website or request a demo .

