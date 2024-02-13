Two BJD Leaders File Nomination For RS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran BJD leader Debashish Samantaray and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BJYD) vice-president Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed nomination for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

The two leaders filed their papers at the state assembly in the presence of senior BJD leaders including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking to media persons, Khuntia said,“I am happy with whatever the decision taken by the Chief Minister who is the supreme leader of our party. I have been given the responsibility to raise the concerns of Odisha at the national level. I am feeling proud that CM Patnaik and 5T chairman VK Pandian promoted a poor youth like me from Puri.”

Similarly, the three-time BJD MLA Samantaray said, "Chief Minister has given a key responsibility and this shows his faith in me that I would raise the issues concerning Barabati-Cuttack and the whole state at the national level and strengthen the relations between state and Centre in a federal structure."

He stated that CM Patnaik always takes everyone by surprise with his decisions.

In a surprise decision, ruling BJD on Monday announced the nominations of former Barabati-Cuttack MLA, Samantaray and BJYD vice president, Khuntia for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, suspense still remains over who will be the candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha.

Three Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant after the terms of MPs Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP), Prashant Nanda (BJD) and Amar Patnaik (BJD) expire in April, 2024.

