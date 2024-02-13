Govt To Collaborate With TERI To Establish Center For Energy Transition

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 13 (KNN) Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh, revealed an upcoming collaboration between the Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The joint effort aims to establish a specialised center in Hyderabad dedicated to advancing energy transition initiatives.

The announcement was made during the 23rd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) held on February 9 in New Delhi.

Singh, in his address at the summit, lauded TERI's significant contributions in delineating sustainable pathways for energy transition and fostering innovation within the renewable energy sector.

Underlining India's proactive stance in climate action and energy transition, Singh highlighted that 44 per cent of the nation's power generation capacity is sourced from non-fossil-fuel origins.

He further underscored India's leading role in renewable energy adoption, with over 180 GW of renewable capacity out of a total of 427 GW.

India's remarkable achievement in surpassing its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) ahead of schedule was also announced by Singh, positioning the country as a frontrunner whose energy transition aligns with the global goal of limiting temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius.

Singh urged developed nations, responsible for the bulk of historical carbon emissions, to recognise the urgency of vacating carbon space to enable developing nations to thrive.

The establishment of the Center for Energy Transition in Hyderabad was officially announced by Nitin Desai, Chairperson of TERI Governing Council, who emphasised its pivotal role in formulating comprehensive energy transition strategies for India and beyond.

TERI's Director-General, Vibha Dhawan, echoed the institute's steadfast commitment to sustainability and collaboration, emphasising the importance of innovative solutions in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

(KNN Bureau)