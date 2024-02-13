EG 427 Announces Attendance At Conferences In H1 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicine solutions based on its unique non-replicative HSV-1 vector platform, announces today it will present at several conferences in H1 2024 about the company's latest results and corporate development..BIO CEO & Investor Conference, New York, USA, Feb 26-27, 2024o Don Haut, Chief Business Officer, will give an in-person presentation on Feb 26 at 4pm ET..BIO Europe Spring, Barcelona, Spain, March 18-20, 2024o Philippe Chambon, co-founder and CEO, will give an in-person presentation..BioEquity Europe, San Sebastian, Spain, May 12-14, 2024o Philippe Chambon, co-founder and CEO, will give an in-person presentation.Detailed locations and time will be announced once the program for each conference is finalized.To request a one-on-one meeting with our delegates, please contact us.About EG 427EG 427 is the second company to bring a non-replicating HSV-1 vector into clinical development, filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2024. It will be the first human trial of such a vector, targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. The product, EG110A, addresses multiple severe bladder diseases, such as neurogenic bladder (NDO) or overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems.The company's unique platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction in specific regions and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons thanks to the control of sophisticated regulatory elements. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeated dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows either for long-term gene therapy, or all-in-one gene editing approaches.

