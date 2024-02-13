Constitutional Court Assembles Following Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Plenum has begun a meeting to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan and the results of the recent presidential election, Trend reports

On February 7, Azerbaijan held its presidential election. Seven candidates ran in the race. According to the most recent data from Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the vote.

According to the CEC, Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes (107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa - 1.99 percent (98,421 votes), Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev - 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev - 0.66 percent (32,885 votes), Fuad Aliyev - 0.54 percent (26,517 votes).

Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.

Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president to take the oath within three days following the Constitutional Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election results.

