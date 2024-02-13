Constitutional Court Assembles Following Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan's
Constitutional Court Plenum has begun a meeting to approve the
protocol of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan and
the results of the recent presidential election, Trend reports
On February 7, Azerbaijan held its presidential election. Seven
candidates ran in the race. According to the most recent data from
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Ilham Aliyev won
with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the vote.
According to the CEC, Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the
votes (107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa - 1.99 percent (98,421 votes),
Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev
- 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev - 0.66 percent
(32,885 votes), Fuad Aliyev - 0.54 percent (26,517 votes).
Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.
Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president
to take the oath within three days following the Constitutional
Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election
results.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.