Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijani Army Positions

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region to small arms fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

This provocation by Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such provocative actions in an environment where stability has prevailed for the past 4-5 months are in clear contradiction with Armenia's declared messages of peace.

At the same time, the fact that such a provocation took place exactly in the territory where the European Union mission in Armenia is monitoring raises serious questions about the goals and intentions of this mission.

Armenia's military-political leadership is responsible for such provocations against Azerbaijan," the report says.