Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijani Army Positions

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, Armenian armed forces'
units from positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement in the
Tovuzgali region subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in
the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region to small
arms fire, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian
provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another
military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of
the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.
This provocation by Armenia is a serious blow to the peace
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such provocative actions in
an environment where stability has prevailed for the past 4-5
months are in clear contradiction with Armenia's declared messages
of peace.
At the same time, the fact that such a provocation took place
exactly in the territory where the European Union mission in
Armenia is monitoring raises serious questions about the goals and
intentions of this mission.
Armenia's military-political leadership is responsible for such
provocations against Azerbaijan," the report says.
