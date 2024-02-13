Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) For Healthcare Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

How big is the real time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare market ?

The global real time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.15% during 2024-2032.

Real time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare refer to a set of technologies and solutions that are used to track and monitor the location of patients, staff, and assets in real time within a healthcare facility. These systems use various technologies, such as Wi-Fi, RFID, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), to track the location of individuals and assets and provide real-time information to healthcare providers. RTLS systems can be used to improve patient safety, optimize workflows, and reduce costs by providing real-time information on the location of patients, staff, and assets. These systems can also be integrated with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems to provide a more comprehensive view of patient care.

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) for Healthcare Market

Growth and Development:

The widespread adoption of IoT and wireless technologies represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing demand for asset and patient-tracking solutions is contributing to the growth of the market. This is primarily attributed to the rising need for better operational efficiency and patient safety in healthcare facilities. In line with this, the rising healthcare costs are driving healthcare providers to look for solutions that can help them optimize their workflows and reduce costs, which is driving the demand for RTLS solutions. The market is also driven by the advancements in RTLS technology, such as the development of more accurate and reliable tracking solutions. Apart from this, government initiatives aimed at improving patient safety and healthcare outcomes are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) for Healthcare Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the real time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



AeroScout Inc.

AiRISTA

Alien Technology

Axcess International Inc.

CenTrak Healthcare Company

DecaWave Limited

Ekahau Inc.

Identech Group AG

Impinj

Savi Technology

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

TeleTracking Technologies

Ubisense Group Zebra Technologies, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global real time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare market based on component, technology, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:



Software

Hardware Service

Breakup by Applications:



Asset Tracking

Patient Safety

Personnel Tracking

Environmental Monitoring Others

Breakup by End Use:



Hospitals

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services

Eldercare Facilities Diagnostic Labs

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

