South Korea Police Raid Jeju Air, Airport Over Fatal Crash

Muan, South Korea: South Korean raided the offices of Jeju Air and the operator of Muan International Airport Thursday as they step up a probe into the fatal crash of a 737-800 that killed 179 people.

The flight was carrying 181 and crew from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before slamming into a barrier, killing all aboard except two flight attendants.



Airport security staff block the front door of the operations department during a police raid at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 2, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

Authorities on Thursday carried out search and seizure operations at Muan airport where flight 2216 crashed, a regional aviation office in the southwestern city, and Jeju Air's office in the capital Seoul, police said.

Jeju Air's chief executive Kim E-bae has also been banned from leaving the country as the investigation continues, police said separately.

"The police plan to swiftly and rigorously determine the cause and responsibility for this accident in accordance with the law and principles," police said in a statement sent to AFP.



An official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Committee takes part in the investigation at the site where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 2, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

At Muan airport Thursday, soldiers, police and white-suited investigators were still combing the crash site, as orange-robed monks held prayer ceremonies nearby.

Inside the airport, the stairs were covered in colourful post-it notes left by mourners.



Buddhist monks write in the guest book after paying their respects to the victims of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft which crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 2, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

"Honey, I miss you way too much," one of them said.

"Even if you faced lonely and painful moments in death, may you now soar like a butterfly," another read.



Tributes are placed along a fence near the site where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 2, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

Relatives also left flowers and food near the crash site including tteokguk -- rice cake soup traditionally enjoyed in South Korea on New Year's Day -- as they said their goodbyes, many in tears.

Star chefs featured in Netflix's megahit cooking competition show "Culinary Class Wars", including Ahn Yu-seong, joined volunteers in Muan this week to prepare meals for the victims' families.



Mourners wait to pay their respects for the victims of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft which crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 1, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

And people nationwide were remotely pre-paying for coffee at the airport's cafe so that victims' families, who have been camped out in the lounge since Sunday, waiting for news, could drink for free.

More bodies were released Thursday to families to prepare for funerals, the land ministry said.

Concrete barrier

Officials initially pointed to a bird strike as a possible cause of the crash, and have since said the probe was also examining the role of a concrete barrier at the end of the runway.

Dramatic video showed the plane colliding with it before bursting into flames.

Yonhap reported the Muan airport warrant was approved on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, citing officials.



Members of a police scientific investigation team conduct a search operation near the site where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 1, 2025. Photo by YONHAP / AFP

"Police are securing evidence related to the legitimacy of the airport's localizer," Yonhap said, referring to the concrete wall at the end of the runway housing an antenna array.

They are also seeking communication records between the control tower and the pilot shortly before the plane crash, it added.

Airports nationwide were being inspected to check other similar localizers, the land ministry said in a statement.

Some experts have suggested that the disaster may have been less deadly if the installation not been concrete.

Boeing inspections

South Korea has also announced it will inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by its carriers, focusing on the landing gear, which appears to have malfunctioned during the Sunday crash.

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, said Thursday that "immediate action" must be taken if that probe uncovered any issues with the aircraft model.

Authorities have previously said 101 aircraft of the same model were in operation by six different airlines.



This undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location an released on January 1, 2025 by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport shows the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) retrieved from Jeju Air flight 2216 which crashed killing 179 people. Photo by Handout / South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport / AFP

"As there's great public concern about the same aircraft model involved in the accident, the transport ministry and relevant agencies must conduct a thorough inspection of operation maintenance, education, and training," Choi said Thursday.

The accident is the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

South Korean authorities have completed the initial extraction of data for the cockpit voice recorder, but the flight data recorder was damaged and was to be sent to the United States for analysis, officials said Wednesday.