Kazakhstan Embassy Celebrates Republic Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar celebrated on October 23 the country's Republic Day. Kazakhstan declared on October 25, 1990, and it subsequently gained independence from the Soviet Union on December 16, 1991.

Folk and dances added colour to the event, reflecting the heritage and culture of Kazakh people, and the national delicacies delighted the guests.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Kazakhstan H E Arman Issagaliyev, said,“It is an honour and great pleasure for me to welcome you at the official reception on the occasion of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan. It was on October 25, 34 years ago that the Declaration of State Sovereignty was adopted. And that was the country's first step towards independence.

“This was an important milestone, marking the revival of Kazakh statehood and freedom. In such a short time our country managed to build a balanced and constructive foreign policy, attractive business environment, and make a significant contribution to global stability.”

Highlighting Kazakhstan's growing ties with Qatar H E Issagaliyev said,“An important aspect to consider is that – this could not be possible without strong support from our allies, partners, brotherly and friendly states. For this reason, we express our pride in the deep ties of Kazakhstan with our brotherly country – the State of Qatar, and look forward to further enhancing them in different fields.

“The state visit of the President H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Doha in February this year marked another significant milestone in the history of both nations. During the visit, we declared the establishment of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Our strategic partnership lays the foundation for our two countries to cultivate and nurture our productive potential, innovation, and creativity to enhance our bilateral relationship. This year, can fairly be called to be the turning point in business ties between our countries.

“On February 14, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the Kazakhstan-Qatar Investment Roundtable in Doha. The close political dialogue was further strengthened by the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar to Kazakhstan in July this year as part of the participation in the Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“The significant step towards strengthening the relationship was the agreement on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority industries, signed by Heads of Government on March 20 this year. Currently, our countries are implementing joint investment projects exceeding $20bn in the areas of telecommunication, energy, transportation, petrochemistry, finance, agriculture and other sectors.

“On September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address titled, 'Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism,' outlining the key goals for the nation's development, focusing on sustainable economic progress. We hope that Qatar will continue to be one of the most significant partners of Kazakhstan in all our strategic and large-scale economic projects. We are also proud of rising parliamentary relations, military cooperation, education, technologies among others. Taking into account the rapidly rising IT sector in Qatar, we attach great importance to developing joint projects as Kazakhstan enjoys the leading position worldwide, led by Kazakhstan's blooming state and private companies.”