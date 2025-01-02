RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Presents Chadar At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) RSS leader and patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Indresh Kumar presented a chadar at the Ajmer Dargah Sharif on Thursday on the occasion of the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The 40-foot-long chadar was sent from Delhi with a delegation from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Prayers for peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the country were also offered.

Indresh Kumar's heartfelt message was read aloud from Buland Darwaza, emphasising the importance of mutual harmony, adopting Khwaja Garib Nawaz's teachings, and spreading his timeless message of love and unity.

Khwaja Saheb's annual Urs has been inspiring visitors with an enduring message of brotherhood and humanity, welcoming people from all walks of life to celebrate his legacy.

Further, Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will present the chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dargah Sharif on Saturday.

Haji Salman Chishti, Chairman Sufi Foundation and Gaddinshin Ajmer Dargah said that PM Modi has been sending chadar to Ajmer Dargah for the last 10 years.

"The 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti commenced in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, with the sighting of the moon," he added.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi has been sending a chadar to the Dargah annually for the past decade, continuing a tradition that began in 1947. Along with the chadar, the Prime Minister also conveys a message of peace and brotherhood for the nation, with prayers offered for unity and harmony, he added.

Union Minister Rijiju is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 7.15 a.m. on Saturday and travel to Ajmer by road.

During this visit, Union Minister Rijiju will also launch the web portal of Dargah Sharif and the 'Garib Nawaz' mobile app, aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees.