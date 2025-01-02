Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge To Support Syrian People
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha: A Qatari armed forces aircraft arrived today at Damascus International Airport, carrying humanitarian aid consisting of 31 tons of food supplies and ambulances, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.
This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to aid their brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.
This is the second Qatari aircraft to land at Damascus International Airport, and the seventh within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms Qatar's deep interest and full support for their brothers in Syria.
