South Korea: Jeju Air To Reduce Flight Operations In Response To Safety Concerns

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 2 (IANS) Jeju Air Co. on Thursday said it plans to reduce flight operations as early as next week in response to growing concerns over the safety of flights operated by the leading low-cost carrier in the wake of this week's fatal crash.

Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air's management support office, said during a press briefing that the company was "preparing to implement reductions in domestic flight operations as early as next week and for international routes starting in the third week of this month."

The apparent landing gear malfunction of the crashed Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft on Sunday has raised concerns that the airline might have prioritised operations over sufficient maintenance time, potentially compromising safety, reports Yonhap news agency.

The plane involved in the crash that claimed 179 lives was found to have operated 13 flights in the 48 hours prior to the incident.

Previously, Jeju Air had announced plans to cut flight operations by 10-15 per cent by March to enhance operational safety.

When asked about a potential liquidity crisis caused by a wave of ticket cancellations, Song acknowledged that cancellations have increased compared to the past, but new bookings were still coming in.

Regarding emergency financial support for the families of victims, Song said Jeju Air was exchanging opinions with the families about methods and procedures.

"Once discussions are finalised, we will guide them on preparing the necessary documents to ensure swift disbursement," he said.

On criticism about possible lapses in aircraft maintenance, Song said the company had "a significant number of highly skilled maintenance technicians" in the past and provided opportunities for them to continue working even after retirement.

"However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to maintain those contracts," Song said, adding, "As a result, there was a period when we fell short of the transport ministry's recommended standard of maintaining 12 technicians per aircraft."