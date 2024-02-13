RIYADH SEASON ANNOUNCES PFL CHAMPIONS VS. BELLATOR CHAMPIONS TICKETS ON SALE TODAY

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



First-ever PFL PPV Super Fight event to feature PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to host the first mega MMA event of the year Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani among those to be competing on 24th February

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Riyadh Season have announced tickets for the first-ever mega MMA event of the year, PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions that will be held on 24 February are available now. Tickets for PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions can be booked through the WeBook website and application through the link:

The PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions weigh-ins will take place at The Kingdom Arena on the 23 February at 6 pm KSA time.

Emanating live from Saudi Arabia, an emerging hotspot for global sporting events, PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions is an unprecedented fight card that will feature World Champions and the biggest names in combat sports going head to head in the PFL SmartCage. The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Headlining the card will be a battle between Heavyweight titleholders, as PFL Heavyweight Champion, Renan Ferreira meets Bellator Heavyweight Champion, Ryan Bader. PFL Light Heavyweight Champion, Impa Kasanganay, who will fight at 185-pounds takes on Bellator Middleweight Champion, Johnny Eblen. Two-time PFL Champion Ray Cooper III faces Bellator Welterweight Champion, Jason Jackson, and in the featherweight action, PFL Champion Jesus Pinedo meets Bellator Champion Patricio Pitbull.

The card will also feature the first-ever female MMA fight in Riyadh in which two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and women's boxing champion Claressa Shields takes on Kelsey DeSantis in a Women's Lightweight bout. PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions will also see Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, make his professional MMA debut. Other notable fighters on the card are Saudi Arabia's own Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Thiago Santos, Yoel Romero, Clay Collard, AJ McKee, Aaron Pico, and many more.

The inaugural PFL PPV Super Fight event will be available on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN beginning at 3 pm ET. In addition, three major showcase bouts will take place during the preliminary card airing in the U.S. on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ in the U.S. beginning at 12 pm ET.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the“Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

Riyadh Season attracts people from all over the world to experience a wide range of international martial arts and boxing events. It also offers various entertainment options and international experiences. During the winter months, visitors can enjoy thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and other events in Riyadh. This unique entertainment includes participation from celebrities and well-known brands.