ASI Deepens Its Global Reach With Acquisition Of CAN-DIVE Construction Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ASI Group, a globally recognized leader in underwater inspection, maintenance & repair has deepened its operations with the acquisition of CAN-DIVE Construction

- Pascal Larochelle, VP Operations West, ASI Group Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASI Group Ltd. (ASI), a globally recognized leader in diving and underwater inspection, maintenance, and repair has deepened its operations with the acquisition of one of Canada's pioneering dive companies, CAN-DIVE Construction Ltd located in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

The transaction expands ASI's existing ability to provide subsea construction, inspection, and repair at the international level, where it is a proven leader for ROV, AUV and diving services. For decades, CAN-DIVE - founded by legendary underwater pioneer Phil Nuytten - has been recognized as one of Canada's premier diving and submersible operators. With the addition of the CAN-DIVE team to the ASI group of companies, ASI is continuing its strategy to be one of the world's preeminent solutions provider for underwater construction, inspection, and maintenance.

“We are delighted by this acquisition,” said Pascal Larochelle, VP Operations West at ASI.“With our full set of solutions, there is no underwater project too big or too small for our global operations.”

About ASI

ASI Group Ltd. has been an industry leader in underwater inspection, maintenance and repair, and biofouling (mussel) monitoring and control services since 1987. Originally founded as Aquatic Sciences Inc. by a team of technical professionals, ASI's scope and depth of work has continually increased over the years, though the core business of marine inspections and mussel services remain consistent.

ASI's services are provided throughout the world from offices located in Québec, Ontario, and British Columbia, Canada; New York, United States; and Chile, South America.

About Can-Dive Construction Ltd

As one of Canada's most experienced underwater contractors since 1966, CAN-DIVE Construction Ltd offers a full range of expertise and resources to commercial diving, marine and underwater construction industries.

###

Pascal Larochelle

ASI Group Ltd.

+1 604-472-5121

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube