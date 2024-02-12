Avdiivka, Kupiansk, South: Zelensky Holds First Meeting With New Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed, among other things, the frontline and the protection of the frontline regions from Russian air terror.

He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The priority issues remain unchanged: the frontline and the protection of the frontline regions, people, and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror," the President said.

Zelensky listened to reports from Chief of the General Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych, representatives of the intelligence agencies, and commanders of the operational and strategic military groups.

At the meeting, they discussed Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and the south. Providing the army with everything it needs: shells, drones, electronic warfare.

The President also heard reports from power engineers and heads of civil-military administrations in the frontline regions. They discussed the further development of multi-level protection of electricity, water, and heat supply facilities.

"We have decided to increase the number and capabilities of mobile fire groups," Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky made changes to the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In particular, the head of state appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi to the Staff and also removed former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the staff.