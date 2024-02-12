(MENAFN- Baystreet) Buy Disney, Hold W.P. Carey, and Sell Pinterest

Hedge Funds Raise Fees Despite Poor Performance: ReportNvidia Gained 38% Last Month: What's NextCanopy Growth Reports Net Loss Of $216.8 Million'Argylle' Retains Top Spot After Another Slow Box Office Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, February 12, 2024

Monday Morning Stocks to Watch

The full repayment for FTX customers is a turning point for the crypto market. FTX CEO John Ray III managed to collect over $7 billion as it tracked down missing assets. The asset recovery will give the crypto mining, platform and Bitcoin a boost.

Watch Cleanspark (CLSK) today after the stock price rose to levels not seen since late 2023. Riot Platforms (RIOT) spiked above its 200-day simple moving average as did Marathon Digital (MARA). Crypto platform giant Coinbase (COIN) traded at exactly its 50-day SMA of $141.99. It needs to break out today or risk falling back to $120.w

As China celebrates its New Year, the Year of the Dragon, expect low volatility in shares of Alibaba (BABA). The bigger picture is that the Chinese government fired its top markets regulator, as Reuters reported on Feb. 7. It replaced the securities watchdog head with another official known for taking tough action. China needs to stabilize stock markets before panic sells like it did in late January.

Watch the stocks that fell sharply last week looking to recover. Investors lost confidence in both Affirm (AFRM) and PayPal (PYPL) after they posted disappointing results

.

In the bond market, the 20+ Year Treasury Bond's direction will depend on the BLS's inflation report scheduled for Feb 13, 2024. Markets do not expect consumer price index figures to fall enough any time soon to convince the Fed to lower interest rates. Fortunately, U.S. bank stocks like Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are in a holding pattern.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks