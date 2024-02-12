Liban Cables Launches An Anti-Counterfeiting Campaign To Raise Awareness On The Risks Posed By Counterfeit Cables.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Liban Cables developed a mobile authentication technology integrated to the Nexans

app, enabling customers to verify the authenticity of Nexans products prior to the

purchase As an accessible solution against counterfeit activities, Liban Cables launches a

dedicated hotline service

Beirut: Liban Cables, a Nexans company, the leading provider of advanced cabling systems, solutions and innovative services, launched a 360° Anti-Counterfeiting Campaign aimed at raising awareness on the risks of using counterfeit cables. This strategic endeavor, specifically addressing the escalating danger of counterfeit cables, underlines Liban Cables commitment to deliver safe and high-quality products.

In the face of a rising tide of counterfeit cables, threatening safety and reputation, Liban Cables demonstrates its determination to protect its customers from potentially harmful, substandard products. This disturbing trend is a prevalent issue in Lebanon, that has been intensified over the past three years and imposed a major threat. When it comes to counterfeit and substandard cables, the most important risk is cheating on the quantity of copper, which can have dramatic consequences. By reducing the diameter of the copper conductor, counterfeit cables can become abnormally hot when current is passed through them and cause a overcharge and a fire outbreak.

Innovative measures and technologies supporting consumers safety and experience:

As part of its strategy of providing value-added services to its customers, Liban Cables by Nexans unveils a state-of-the-art technology integrated to the Nexans app, available for iOS and Android. By adopting the mobile authentication technology, customers or distributors can scan and verify the authenticity of a product with any smartphone.

“This cutting-edge solution empowers consumers to easily identify authentic cables, providing unmatched protection against the risks of counterfeit products. Embracing the anti-counterfeiting campaign actively contributes to fostering a safer and more secure environment.” said Raja Melki, Marketing Manager at Liban Cables. Alongside with our innovative initiatives, Liban Cables launches a dedicated hotline service 81 259 384.

This strategic action helps connect with our audience, ensuring a clear channel to address and comprehend their concerns. Moreover, it leads to engage legal actions against counterfeit materials.

In partnering with local judiciary authorities, Liban Cables have started successful counterfeit legal actions in specific regions, and are expanding all over Lebabon.

By launching innovative measures and technologies, Liban Cables is confirming its position as an industry pioneer devoted to consumer safety and the continual enhancement of the customer experience. An open call to stakeholders: Join Liban Cables in the battle against counterfeiting, shaping a marketplace where authenticity and safety prevail.

About Liban Cables, a Nexans company:

Liban Cables was founded in 1967 by a group of Lebanese industrialists, backed up by the technical assistance of Two international leading firms, Les Cables De Lyon – France & Phelps Dodge USA. Today we are part of a multinational group, Nexans, A global leader in the cable industry linking people, ideas and the future. Our objective is to provide sustainable electrification for everyone. The main activities that will allow us to make our vision a reality are focused on three key areas :

Environmental, Social and Governance.

Every day our employees are inspired by one purpose; Electrify the Future

For more information, please visit

About Nexans:

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to

energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit