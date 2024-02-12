Minister Of Labour Participates In World Governments Summit 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri participated in the proceedings of the World Governments Summit - 2024, currently held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

This edition discusses future opportunities and challenges, addressing pressing global issues and aiming to reach common visions to enhance governmental work, strengthen cooperation among World Governments, and exchange experiences.

The World Governments Summit's current edition includes six main topics and 15 global forums exploring major global trends and shifts in over 110 principal interactive dialogue sessions. These sessions feature 200 global figures, including over 25 presidents and prime ministers, more than 85 regional and global organizations, 120 government officials and a host of world experts and thinkers.