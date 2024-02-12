Kapital Bank Offers New Loan Opportunity With Minimum Payment Option

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, offers advantageous
opportunities to those seeking cash loans. Specifically,
individuals interested in obtaining a daily demand loan have the
chance to pay their loan in minimum installments based on the
amount borrowed.
Those looking for loans within their budget can pay 27 AZN per
month for a 1,000 AZN loan, 79 AZN per month for a 3,000 AZN loan,
132 AZN per month for a 5,000 AZN loan, and 263 AZN per month for a
10,000 AZN loan. It should be noted that anyone who receives a
salary on a Kapital Bank or any other bank can get a cash loan of
up to AZN 50,000 for a period of up to 59 months and the rate will
start at 10.9% for a period of a year.
To take advantage of the minimum monthly payment option for
loans, you can apply via both digital channels and in bank
branches. Customers with credit obligations in other banks can also
take advantage of these opportunities.
