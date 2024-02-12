Press Release: Regarding The Terrorist Attack In Mogadishu

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

We are deeply saddened by the loss of military personnel, who have been serving to contribute to the security of Somalia, as a result of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (February 10) in Mogadishu. We extend our condolences to the peoples of Somalia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Türkiye remains steadfast in its support of Somalia's security, stability and prosperity.

