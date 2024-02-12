Over 53,000 Consumers, 7 Mines Left Without Electricity In Dnipropetrovsk Region Following Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region's Pavlohrad, over 53,000 household consumers were left without electricity, as well as seven mines and a plant.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over 53,000 household consumers were left without electricity in Pavlohrad and adjacent districts, as well as the industrial sector – a plant and seven mines. At the time of the attack, more than 1,000 workers were underground,” the report states.

According to the ministry, miners were not brought to the surface, as the mining facilities and the plant were powered by a backup scheme.

A substation of Ukrenergo National Power Company, which had been damaged in Russian shelling, was connected to a diesel generator. A fire was extinguished, and power supply services were partially restored.

Currently, about 30,000 consumers are remaining without electricity in Pavlohrad and adjacent areas. Repair works are underway.

A reminder that, on the night of February 12, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 17 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Fourteen enemy drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense units.