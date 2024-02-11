Austin Attorney Richard Shannon Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, Austin-based attorney Richard Shannon will offer free divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn options for how they might divorce.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin-based attorney Richard Shannon has announced that he will participate in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4 through 8th, Shannon will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering 30-minute free divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.Divorce can be challenging, but a Collaborative Divorce can alleviate some of the uncertainties that come with traditional divorce litigation. During a Collaborative Divorce process, clients will be assisted by their respective attorneys, a mental health professional, a financial professional, and a child specialist for any children involved in the case. These professionals help guide clients to successfully resolve their legal concerns without having to step foot in court.To book a consultation with Richard Shannon, go to . There is also additional information about the collaborative divorce process available on the website.Richard Shannon is an Austin-based family law attorney dedicated to guiding families on how to navigate the complex legal issues that come with divorce. He strives to take on his cases with empathy, expertise and the acknowledgment that every family is different. Shannon is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM along with other members of Collaborative Divorce Austin as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Richard Shannon's work as a Family Law professional, visit

