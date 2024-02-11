Shoukry Leads Egyptian Delegation To Joint Ministerial Committee For Economic Cooperation In Slovenia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, went to Slovenia on Sunday to lead the Egyptian side in the second round of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic Cooperation between Egypt and Slovenia, at the level of foreign ministers.

Ahmed Abu Zaid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations between Egypt and Slovenia and how to enhance them.

Shoukry and his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon will also talk about some regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the Palestinian issue, which Slovenia supports, as shown clearly since the start of the Gaza Strip crisis.

During the visit, Shoukry will meet with Nataša Pirc Musar, the Slovenian President, Robert Golob, the Prime Minister, and the Slovenian Minister of Economy and Tourism, to coordinate ways to support and strengthen the cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Slovenia is part of a qualitative shift in bilateral relations in recent years, highlighted by the visit of Borut Pahor, the former Slovenian President, to Egypt in December 2016.

This visit was an important milestone for improving the cooperation between the two countries and giving it more momentum.