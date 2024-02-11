Doha Metro, Lusail Tram Carried Over 6.4Mn Asian Cup Fans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) announced that more than 6.46mn passengers used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 from January 12 to February 10.

In a statement, Qatar Rail noted that 6.22mn passengers used the metro and 236,000 passengers used the tram. The metro and tram played an instrumental role in facilitating the movement of fans and visitors to and from stadiums and other event activations.

In terms of operational performance, 83,358 train-trips were completed on the metro and tram network during the tournament, of which 72,010 were by metro and 11,348 by tram. Throughout the tournament, 29% of spectators travelled to stadiums using the metro, whilst metro usage increased to 36% for stadiums within walking distance to metro stations.

The day of the Asian Cup Final recorded the highest daily network ridership of 303,500 with 295,900 travelling by metro and 7,600 on tram. Furthermore, Lusail QNB Metro Station recorded a footfall more than 115,000, with approximately 53% of the overall stadium trips using metro on the day. The overall footfall across all stations and associated facilities of the metro exceeded 734,000 across the day.

Engineer Abdulla Saif al-Sulaiti, chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, stated:“We are proud of the reliable operational performance recorded during the Qatar 2023 Asian Cup and our contribution to its success while serving Qatar's visitors throughout the tournament via the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.”

He added:“This success is attributed to the pre-planning and readiness for the tournament, taking in consideration the lessons learned from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and previous major events into account in terms of operations, crowd management, customer service, and more.

“A comprehensive operation plan was developed and executed to meet the tournament's requirements, including increasing the metro's capacity by operating the full fleet of 110 trains, running the 6-car trains on the Red Line, and the train headway was set to be 3 minutes before and after match times on all lines to.”

“Additionally, we cannot overlook the role of coordinated efforts at various levels among all relevant entities, especially the Ministry of Transport and the Local Organising Committee, to provide a smooth and safe travel experience,” al-Sulaiti said.

Both the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram played an exceptional role in providing a safe and reliable travel experience, allowing the fans the opportunity to attend four matches in a single day during the group stage.

Ajlan Eid al-Enazi, chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, stated:“The Asian Cup tournament represented another key experience and added another milestone in network track record during major events. The metro achieved a new success as it became one of the key players of the tournament's transportation system, given its role in complementing the experience of both local fans and visitors throughout the Asian Cup.”

MENAFN11022024000067011011ID1107838383