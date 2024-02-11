Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Fully Complied With Constitution - Tajik Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential
election in Azerbaijan fully complied with the Constitution and the
Electoral Code of the country, the head of the Central Commission
for Elections and Referendums of Tajikistan Bakhtier Khudoerzoda
said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.
He noted that the process of observing the presidential election
in Azerbaijan showed that the country's Central Election Commission
(CEC) took a very responsible approach to preparing for the
election.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the
American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the
League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
