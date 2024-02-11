Saudi Sports for All Federation and Saudi Awwal Bank Announce Strategic Partnership for 2024 Riyadh Marathon

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 9 February, 2024 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), organizer of the 2024 Riyadh Marathon, taking place on February 10, has signed an agreement with the Saudi Awwal Bank to become the event’s presenting partner. A signing ceremony between the two parties took place at the SFA offices, with Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, and Omar Batayyah, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience of Saudi Awwal Bank, making the partnership official.



The Riyadh Marathon, now in its third year, is one of the Kingdom’s most anticipated sporting events, and in 2023 attracted 15,000 participants. Runners of all ages and abilities are able to compete across four different races – the full marathon, comprising 42.2km; the half marathon at 21.1km; the 10km; and the family-focused 4km.





Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, said: “The Riyadh Marathon is a celebration of fitness, resilience, and community spirit. We are honored to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank as a presenting partner, and we look forward to working together to make this year’s event an even greater success.”



Omar Batayyah, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at “SAB”, stated: “We are thrilled to align ourselves with the Riyadh Marathon, and with the good work of the SFA. At Saudi Awwal Bank, we recognize the importance of promoting health and wellness within our community, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to these values.”



Mandated by the Ministry of Sport as part of the Vision 2030 Quality of Life program, the SFA is dedicated to increasing the percentage of individuals engaged in physical activity. It organizes a range of events and campaigns to help achieve these aims.



Saudi Awwal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to providing innovative banking solutions and fostering economic growth. Founded in 1978, it offers a wide range of personal, private, and commercial banking, as well as financial advisory and trade services.





