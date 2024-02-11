Kyiv Rally Demands Reasonable Terms Of Military Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the families of drafted soldiers who are currently serving with the Armed Forces came to a rally demanding demobilization for their relatives.

Several dozen people came to Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square holding posters and Ukrainian flags, Ukrinform reports.

The activists demand that lawmakers pass a law on establishing reasonable terms of military service under martial law.

Among the placards spotted at the site were "New CinC – new soldiers", "Heroes are not slaves" and others.

New wave of mobilization possible only simultaneously with– MP Arakhamia

Families or Ukrainian soldiers picketing in the Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square in Kyiv / Pho to: Kyrylo Chubotin , Ukrinform

As reported, in January, families of Ukrainian soldiers deployed on the front held rallies in several cities across Ukraine, demanding demobilization for their loved ones after 18 months of continuous service.

Ukraine's defense minister:will be possible only after war ends

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada passed at first reading the draft law to amend the current mobilization procedure.