Jeff Bezos declares sale of around 12M shares of Amazon stock

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, disclosed to federal regulators his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock, totaling over $2 billion in value. The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) outlined the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.



The collective value of the sold shares exceeded $2.04 billion, based on listed price totals. These shares were divided into five blocks, ranging from 1 million to over 3.2 million shares each.



In a separate filing with the SEC, Bezos indicated a planned sale of 50 million Amazon shares around Feb. 7, with an estimated market value of $8.4 billion.



Although Bezos relinquished his role as Amazon's CEO in 2021 to focus on other ventures such as Blue Origin, his rocket company, and philanthropic endeavors, he remains actively involved as the executive chairman. Despite reports of his relocation to Miami, his address on the stock filings remains listed as Seattle, where he founded Amazon in a garage approximately three decades ago.

