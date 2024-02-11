Skybiuk Appointed Commander Of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Skybiuk as the commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and dismissed Maksym Myrhorodskyi from this post.

The decrees to that effect have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To appoint Ihor Anatoliiovych Skybiuk as the commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 73/2024 of February 11, 2024.

According to Decree No. 72/2024 , the president dismissed Myrhorodskyi as the commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

On February 8, Zelensky held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of the defense of Ukraine.

Later, in his video address to the nation, the president said he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The decree dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published on the president's website late on February 8.