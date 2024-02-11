(MENAFN) Recent revelations by the German tabloid Bild have shed light on the wartime activities of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's grandfather, Waldemar Baerbock. According to documents seen by Bild, Baerbock's grandfather was identified as an "unconditional National Socialist" who ardently supported the Nazi regime, having read Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' and receiving one of the Third Reich's highest military honors, the War Merit Cross with Swords, in 1944.



While Baerbock has publicly discussed her grandfather's wartime experiences, emphasizing his return from the east as a defeated soldier, the recent revelations add new dimensions to the narrative. Waldemar Baerbock served as an officer in the Wehrmacht, and his military records depict him as a fervent National Socialist whose character was deeply rooted in Nazi ideology.



The War Merit Cross with Swords, awarded to Waldemar Baerbock, was given for "special services when deployed under enemy weapons or for special services in military warfare." The acknowledgment of his unwavering support for National Socialism challenges previous accounts and raises questions about the extent of his involvement in the Nazi regime.



Baerbock's office responded to the revelations, stating that the foreign minister was not aware of the documents. Germany's Federal Archives note that military records from the time often describe officers with phrases endorsing their "National Socialist worldview," reflecting the prevailing sentiments of the era.



The revelations come at a time when historical legacies and family backgrounds of public figures are under scrutiny, adding complexity to discussions about accountability, acknowledgment, and the broader implications of familial ties to Nazi ideology in contemporary German politics. The story also raises questions about the transparency of public figures regarding their family histories and the potential impact on their roles in the present.





