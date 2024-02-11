Me'raj-E-Aalam Observed With Fervor Across J & K

While mosques across Kashmir were reverberated with praises to Allah and his messenger (Pbuh) during the night long prayers, major congregations were witnessed at Dargah Hazratbal, Asar-e-sharief Shahr-e-Kalashpora and Jenab Sahab Soura in Srinagar.

Congregational prayers were also offered at Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastageer Sahab (RA) Khanyar and Sarai Payeen, Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

Similar gatherings were reported from south Kashmir, where thousands of people prayed at mosques and shrines, primarily at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.

Similar assemblies were also reported from north Kashmir, where thousands of people prayed at different mosques and shrines.

A large number of devotees including men, women and children flocked Dargah Hazratbal shrine to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the Holy relic which is believed to be the hair strand of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh).

Every prayer was followed by the unveiling of the holy relic, with worshippers amid moist eyes raising their hands in supplication to seek forgiveness from Allah.

The significance of the sacred night was highlighted by the religious lecturers in their sermons, emphasizing the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion.

The J&K Road Transport Corporation had placed around hundred buses into operation to accommodate the devotees from remote locations, while the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board had made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims on the occasion.

Foolproof security measures were put in place by the administration, with police and paramilitary forces deployed on roads to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Shab-e-Miraj, according to Islamic lunar calendar, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, commemorating the Prophet's ascent to heaven.

Me'raj, also known as Isra, is a night of immense spiritual significance, and is marked by prayers, the recitation of the holy Quran, and contemplation on the Prophet Muhammad's (Pbuh) miraculous voyage to heaven.

