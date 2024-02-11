(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); What Is Roundup Herbicide and Why is it so Controversial ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Environment Updated: February 9, 2024 What Is Roundup Herbicide and Why is it so Controversial

Proven to be cancer-causing

By TCRN STAFF February 9, 2024

Roundup, a widely used herbicide manufactured by Monsanto, has faced significant controversy regarding its potential dangers to human health . The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate, a chemical that has been classified as a probable carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This classification alone suggests that exposure to Roundup may pose significant risks to human health.

One of the main concerns surrounding Roundup is its link to various types of cancers. Numerous studies have found a correlation between glyphosate exposure and the development of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. In fact, there have been several high-profile cases that have resulted in legal battles between Monsanto and individuals who claim that their exposure to Roundup caused their cancer.

Moreover, aside from cancer, glyphosate has been associated with other health issues. It has been linked to endocrine disruption, which can lead to reproductive problems, developmental issues in children, and increased risk of certain diseases like diabetes and obesity. Furthermore, glyphosate has also been found to disrupt the gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in immune system function and overall health. This disruption can lead to imbalances in the gut bacteria, potentially contributing to a variety of health problems.

Another major concern is that glyphosate has been found in numerous food products, including grains, vegetables, and fruits. The use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest desiccant, a practice aimed at drying crops before harvesting, has raised concerns about its presence in our food supply. Studies have shown that the levels of glyphosate in food are far higher than what is considered safe, posing risks to human health. Moreover, long-term exposure to low levels of the herbicide through dietary intake may have cumulative effects, increasing the risk of adverse health outcomes over time.

Children and infants are particularly vulnerable to the potential dangers of glyphosate exposure. Studies have shown that glyphosate residues are often present in breast milk, raising concerns about the potential harm to nursing infants. Children who are exposed to glyphosate during critical periods of development may face long-term health consequences, including increased risk of chronic diseases later in life.

The dangers of Roundup to human health are a significant concern. The classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen, along with its links to various health issues, highlights the need for greater awareness and regulatory action. Precautionary measures, including tighter regulations and promoting alternative, safer herbicides, must be taken to protect public health from the potential dangers of Roundup.-

